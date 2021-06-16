Children’s games, inflatables and flavored ice will be some of the highlights of this year’s Summer Kickoff Party at Chieftain Park.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission again is putting on the annual event, which will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the park near U.S. Highway 24-40 and Main Street.

There will be treats and activities offered as TRC celebrates the return of summer — and the return of more in-person summer activities.

Kahuna Shaved Ice Co. will be serving up treats at the event, with the first 200 customers getting their shaved iced treats for free courtesy of the recreation commission.

There also will be an axe-throwing inflatable and a mountain climbing inflatable for youths to enjoy.

In addition, children’s games will start at 6 p.m. for youths 10 and younger. TRC assistant director said Monday there will be some “oldies but goodies” offered for children’s games, including a potato sack races and three-legged races.

Local disc golf players will be on hand to provide some pointers for anyone interested in disc golf. Some disc golf baskets will be set up at the park also.

Finally, there will be drawings for two prizes after the children’s races.

A Bocce ball set and a Spikeball set will go to two lucky winners Saturday. Drawing entrants must be present to win the prizes.