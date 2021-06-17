The Tongie Tidal Waves hit the road Friday for their first swim meet of the 2021 season at Eudora.

Tidal Waves coach described conditions as “warm and toasty” for what turned out to be “an awesome event.”

Roughly 60 Eudora swimmers competed against Tonganoxie’s roughly 100 swimmers in the season opener.

To help with the number of swimmers on deck at the pool, organizers had two sessions. Swimmers ages 11-18 swam the first session, followed by swimmers ages 5-10 for the second session. The meet started at 7:30 a.m. and finished by noon with a break between the two sessions for families to leave and enter the pool facilities.

“All in all it was a huge success for all the swimmers,” Falk said.

The Tidal Waves are back in the water in the first home meet of the season starting at 7:30 a.m. this Friday at Tonganoxie Water Park against Lake Forest and Lake Quivira.

Friday’s meet is expected to finish up by noon.

Here are results from this past week’s meeting Friday:

BOYS

8 and younger

Freestyle relay, second (Garrett Gilliland, Rowden Lobb, Mason Langford and Beckham Witt) and third (Elijah Hannah, Zacchaeus Reeder, Nason Lally, and Cole Harris); Carter Brooks, third in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Garrett Gilliland, sixth in backstroke; Cole Harris, first in freestyle and second in backstroke; Nason Lally, fifth in backstroke; and Beckham Witt, fifth in freestyle and fourth in backstroke.

10 and younger

Freestyle relay, second (Mark Sousa, Reed Rochel, Max Sturgeon and Cale Hodge), third (Gabe Meitler, Gehrig Eastes, Julian Hannah and Reed Lallly) and fourth (Jake Fahlgren, Elliot Reeder, Noah Shue and Easton Wylie); medley relay, second (Julian Hannah, Cale Hodge, Jackson Barker and Reed Rochel) and third (Gehrig Eastes, Jake Fahlgren, Gabe Meitler and Elliot Reeder); Jackson Barker, fourth in butterfly and sixth in individual medley; Jake Fahlgren, second in butterfly, third in individual medley and fifth in freestyle and breaststroke; Cale Hodge, third in breaststroke and fifth in individual medley; Roman Holthaus, first in breaststroke fourth in individual medley and sixth in freestyle; Gabe Meitler, first in butterfly, second in Individual medley and fourth in freestyle and breaststroke; Reed Rochel, fourth in backstroke; Noah Shue, third in backstroke; Mark Sousa, second in freestyle and third in butterfly; and Max Sturgeon, sixth in backstroke.

12 and younger

Freestyle relay, second (Grif Dean, Cody Lobb, Elijah Holthaus and Lucien Brockhoff), third (Jack Lough, Camden Overacker, Jackson Barker and Gavin Overacker) and fourth (Bryce Langford, Andrew Norman, Roman Holthaus, and Axton Kramer); medley relay, second (Cody Lobb, Bryce Langford, Andrew Norman and Elijah Holthaus) and third (Axton Kramer, Grif Dean, Lucien Brockhoff and Jack Lough); Lucien Brockhoff, fifth in butterfly and individual medley and sixth in freestyle; Grif Dean, second in breaststroke and fourth in backstroke; Elijah Holthaus, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley; Axton Kramer, fifth in butterfly, Cody Lobb, sixth in backstroke; Jack Lough, fourth in breaststroke; Andrew Norman, second in butterfly and individual medley and fifth in freestyle; Camden Overacker, third in butterfly and individual medley, fourth in freestyle and fifth in breaststroke; and Gavin Overacker, third in backstroke, fourth in individual medley and sixth breaststroke.

14 and younger

Freestyle relay, first (Joshua Duvall, Owen Shue, Jonah Hannah and Silas Kirchoff), medley relay, first (Owen Shue, Daniel Mitchell, Silas Kirchoff and Elijah Holthaus) and second (Gavin Overacker, Camden Overacker, Joshua Duvall and Jonah Hannah); Joshua Duvall, second in individual medley, third in butterfly and fourth in freestyle; Jonah Hannah, third in freestyle and first in backstroke; Silas Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley; Daniel Mitchell, third in breaststroke and sixth in freestyle; and Owen Shue, second in backstroke and fifth in freestyle.

18 and younger

Joseph Duvall, fourth in backstroke and fifth in butterfly and individual medley; Evan Shupe, second in freestyle, third in breaststroke, fourth in butterfly and individual medley and sixth in backstroke; Gavin Shupe, first in breaststroke, third in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley and fifth freestyle; Aiden Tripe, sixth in freestyle; and Ethan Tripe, fourth in breaststroke and fifth in backstroke.

GIRLS

6 and younger

Charlotte Estes, first in freestyle and backstroke; Eliza Snyder, second in freestyle and third in backstroke; Abigail Storck, third in freestyle and second in backstroke.

8 and younger

Freestyle relay second (Kennedy Tegtmeir, Isabella Fahlgren, Alice Convey and Chauncey Walker), third (Wynnifred King, Ava Smith, Sophia Sturgeon and Era Eastes) and fourth (Elena Lobb, Charlotte Estes, Eliza Snyder and Abigail Storck); Era Eastes, third in backstroke; Isabella Fahlgren, first in freestyle and backstroke; Elena Lobb, third in freestyle; Ava Smith, fourth in freestyle; Sophia Sturgeon, second in backstroke; Kennedy Tegtmeir, fifth in freestyle and sixth in backstroke; and Chauncey Walker, fourth in backstroke.

10 and younger

Freestyle Relay, second (Solara Garcia, Elsie Rochel, Tatum Spotswood and Ammelia Wright) and third (Charlee Norman, Emmerson Annis, Lyla Carmitchel and Kyndel Convey); medley relay, first (Hallie Snyder, Solara Garcia, Ryan Workman and Tatum Spotswood); Solara Garcia, third in breaststroke; Charlee Norman, second in individual medley and sixth in freestyle and breaststroke; Tatum Spotswood, second in freestyle; Ryan Workman, first in freestyle and backstroke and second in butterfly; and Ammelia Wright, first in breaststroke, fourth in butterfly and fifth in freestyle; and Ammelia Wright, first in breaststroke, fourth in butterfly and fifth in freestyle.

12 and younger

Freestyle relay, second (Evie Hannah, Lucy Lindholm and Adlen Johnson) and third (Alexis Igleheart, Odette McCloud, Gianna Vargo and Addy Schooler); medley relay, first (Ava Barker, Addy Schooler, Sydney Kirchoff and Gianna Margo) and second (Lucy Lindholm, Jaia Bosley, Kennedy Kramer and Adlen Johnson); Ava Barker, second in freestyle and butterfly and third in individual medley; Jaia Bosley, third in backstroke, fifth in Butterfly and sixth in freestyle; Evie Hannah, sixth in backstroke; Alexis Igleheart, sixth in butterfly; Adlen Johnson, sixth in breaststroke; Sydney Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and second in 14 & younger breaststroke; Kennedy Kramer, fourth in butterfly and individual medley and fifth in freestyle and backstroke; Lucy Lindholm, second in backstroke and fourth in breaststroke; Addy Schooler, sixth in individual medley; and Gianna Vargo, fifth in backstroke.

14 and younger

Freestyle relay, first (Santiana Garcia, Ava Barker, Sydney Kirchoff and Addie Dean) and second (Finley Keller. Eliza Brockhoff, Baylie Igleheart and Bailey Wiehe); medley relay, first (Santiana Garcia, Addie Dean, Baylie Igleheart and Bailey Wiehe) and second place (Odette McCloud, Finley Keller, Ellie Suber and Eliza Brockhoff); Eliza Brockhoff, sixth in backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley; Addie Dean, first in backstroke, third in individual medley, fourth in breaststroke and fifth in freestyle; Santiana Garcia, fourth in freestyle and backstroke; Baylie Igleheart, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and third in breaststroke; Ellie Suber, first in breaststroke and second in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley; and Bailey Wiehe, third in backstroke, fifth in individual medley and sixth in freestyle.

18 and younger

Mallory Dick, fourth in backstroke; Taylor Igleheart, third in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley and fourth in freestyle; Maisyn Lilly, first in butterfly, second in backstroke and fourth in breaststroke and individual medley; Lulu Myers-Arenth, first in breaststroke, second in freestyle and individual medley and fourth in butterfly; and Kirstin Stemmons, second in butterfly and fifth in backstroke.

CO-ED

Freestyle relay, third (Evan Shupe, Mallory Dick, Aiden Tripe, and Ellie Suber) and medley relay, fourth (Ethan Tripe, Mallory Dick, Maisyn Lilly and Aiden Tripe).