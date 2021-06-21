Tonganoxie could have a second tenant at its business park near Interstate-70 that’s expected to bring 80 jobs to the area in the coming years.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced Friday its intent to invest $250 million in a new factory in Leavenworth County down the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor from its global headquarters in Topeka.

The first item in new business on Monday’s City Council agenda is a resolution for approval and authorization of a development agreement with Hill’s that includes a 10-year 100% tax abatement and an elevated water tower with an estimated $2 million price tag that the city would cover. In return, Hill’s would purchase an average minimum of 3 million gallons of water monthly and its “best efforts to ensure that at least 20% of the workforce will be Tonganoxie residents.” Average salary for the 80 jobs is just more than $60,000.

Additional steps will take place in the coming weeks for the project to come to fruition if Monday’s resolution is approved, including a preliminary development plans and a plat at the July 1 planning commission meeting. After that, the council will need to consider those plans, a final plat and hold a public hearing to consider an economic development exemptions tax abatement.

According to a release from Hill’s, the Kansas company chose the site based on location, access to workforce, a strong and welcoming community and proximity to distributors and suppliers.

"Hill's Pet Nutrition is excited to be growing our roots in Kansas,” said Jesper Nordengaard, President of Hill's Pet Nutrition, a division of the Colgate-Palmolive Company. (We’ve been part of the community for almost 80 years and this new facility will help us to meet our mission of enriching and lengthening the special relationships between people and their pets by providing our high quality nutrition.”

Gov. Laura Kelly also weighed on in the proposed plant and the importance of the local health corridor.

“With our central location, talented workforce and reputation as a global leader in animal health and science, our partnership with Hill’s is a no-brainer,” Kelly said.

The KC Animal Center Corridor contains 300 animal health companies that represent 56% of total worldwide health, diagnostics and pet food sales, accruing the corridor’s website. The corridor stretches along I-70 with anchors in Manhattan to the west and Columbia, Mo., to the east.

The factory would mark the second tenant at Tonganoxie Business Park, which spans 135 acres roughly 2.5 miles north of I-70.

Chicago-based Unilock, a outdoor landscaping company offering products such as pavers, outdoor fireplaces and grills, built a facility at the park after agreeing on a contract with the city in 2018. Unilock covers 34 acres at the business park. Though not part of the business park, a 31,600-square-foot Army Reserve Center stands to the west across U.S. Highway 24-40 on 19 acres. It was completed in 2018.

The project, if approved, is expected to begin later this year and be competed by 2023.

Mayor David Frese also weighed in on the announcement.

"This looks like a fantastic smart-growth project for our community," Frese said. "It checks a bunch of the right boxes. A Kansas company; an environmentally up-to-date facility; a manageable influx of new neighbors; great jobs that pay well; high-tech opportunities for our young people; the possibility of attracting more business to Tonganoxie; and a boon to the city's economy.”

Hill’s expects to have 80 employees at the facility by 2025.

The pet food company currently has manufacturing sites in Topeka and Emporia, as well as Bowling Green, Ky., and Richmond, Ind.

"We are thrilled to welcome a quality company like Hill's Pet Nutrition to Tonganoxie, said Steve Jack, executive director with Leavenworth County Development Corporation. “This project will represent the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County.”

The announcement comes nearly four years since Tyson Foods and then-Gov. Sam Brownback announced plans for a $320 million plant expected to employ 1,600 people, but the Arkansas-based company put the plant on hold amid backlash from local residents.

Tyson later announced it would not pursue the plant plans near Tonganoxie. Since then, the poultry company found a new site in western Tennessee. Humboldt, Tenn., a community of 8,000, will be home to a $425 million poultry facility, the company announced in April.

The City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. today at Council Chambers, 303 Bury St. in the former public library. Tonight's meeting could draw a large crowd. Anyone interested in attending can contact the city in advance of the meeting by providing your name via email to info@tonganoxie.org or by calling 913-845-2620 during business hours. In addition, the meeting also can be viewed on the city's YouTube Channel page.

To view Monday's full meeting agenda, click here. A budget work session also will take place at 5 p.m. today before the regular meeting. That agenda can be found here.