A 33-year-old Lansing man pleaded no contest to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a level five felony on Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The crime allegedly occurred in February 2016 while the man was an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility. He was working in an inmate job at the prison where he had access to a computer, but was not allowed internet access. He allegedly found a way to access the internet and downloaded several images of child pornography, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The man still is incarcerated at Lansing Correctional Facility and will remain there pending sentencing on July 23, 2021.