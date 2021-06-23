Magic show coming this week to library

The Reading Magician Marty Hahne will visit the Linwood Community Library on Thursday as part of the library’s summer reading program.

His show, which will begin at 6:30 p.m, is an outdoor event. Hahne will entertain the audience in his amazing animal-themed show with magic tricks involving animal characters and also encourage imagination with storytelling, too. The library will have chairs available, but participants may bring their own as well.



Craft activities for kids and teens

Kids and teens wanting something artistic to do this summer can participate in the Messy Monday art programs at the Linwood Community Library.

The library will host an acrylic paint pour on canvas project for youth ages 12 and older at 6 p.m. on Monday. In July, youths ages 11 and younger will have two art project opportunities: July 12 will be pulled string art and July 26 will be spin art painting. All of the Messy Monday art programs do require registration by calling the library at 913-301-3686.