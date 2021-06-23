The Tongie Tidal Waves continued the season Friday with their first home meet since 2020.

Lake Forest and Lake Quivira teams brought a combined 140 competitors to Tonganoxie Water Park to compete against the Tidal Waves, as Tonganoxie has 100 swimmers.

In an effort to minimize the number of family members and participants on the pool deck at one time, there were two sessions. The first session started at 7:30 a.m. with youths between 11 and 18 competing in their respective divisions. That session wrapped up at 10 a.m.

During the second session, youths ages 5-10 competed.

Tidal Waves coach Janet Falk said that three events were eliminated due to the larger number of young swimmers and the heat. The second session finished up around noon.

“Thanks to the help of many family members we were able to hold an amazing swim meet,” Falk said.

Tonganoxie will be hosting it next meet this Friday with a dual against De Soto. Start time again is 7:30 a.m. with an anticipated finish time of 11:30 a.m.

Here’s a look at complete results from the meet with Lake Quivira and Lake Forest:

BOYS

8 and younger

Freestyle relay, fourth (Carter Brooks, Rowden Lobb, Mason Langford, and Beckham Witt); medley relay, third (Carter Brooks, Nolan Gepner, Beckham Witt and Cole Harris); Nolan Gepner, first in freestyle; Elijah Hannah, fifth in freestyle; Cole Harris, first in backstroke and second place in freestyle; and Rowden Lobb, third in backstroke.

10 and younger

Freestyle relay, third (Luke Pate, Gehrig Eastes, Cole Harris and Roman Holthaus); medley relay, second (Roman Holthaus, Mark Sousa and Reed Rochel); Roman Holthaus, fourth in freestyle; Gabe Meitler, first in freestyle and backstroke; Reed Rochel, fifth in freestyle; Noah Shue, fourth in backstroke; and Mark Sousa, third in freestyle.

12 and younger

Freestyle relay, first (Grif Dean, Hunter Nihart, Bryce Langford and Andrew Norman); freestyle relay, second (Jackson Barker, Axton Kramer, Elijah Holthaus and Lucien Brockhoff); freestyle relay, third (Jack Lough, Camden Overacker, Lane Kesinger and Gavin Overacker); medley relay, first (Grif Dean, Noah Shue,Luke Pate and Elijah Holthaus) and second (Axton Kramer, Cash Overmiller, Andrew Norman and Jack Lough); Lucien Brockhoff, fifth in butterfly; Grif Dean, second in breaststroke and third in backstroke; Elijah Holthaus, first in breaststroke; second in butterfly and individual medley; and third in freestyle; Axton Kramer, fifth in backstroke and sixth in butterfly; Bryce Langford, fourth in breaststroke and sixth in backstroke; Jack Lough, third in breaststroke and fourth in backstroke; Hunter Nihart, first in freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and individual medley; Andrew Norman, first in breaststroke, third in individual medley, fourth in butterfly and sixth in freestyle; Camden Overacker, third in butterfly and fourth in freestyle and individual medley; and Gavin Overacker, fifth in freestyle and breaststroke.

14 and younger

Freestyle relay, first (Hayden Overmiller, Owen Shue, Jonah Hannah and Daniel Mitchell); medley Relay, first (Owen Shue, Daniel Mitchell and Hunter Nihart); Joshua Duvall, first in individual medley, second in backstroke and third in freestyle; Jonah Hannah, first in butterfly and backstroke, second in freestyle, and third in breaststroke; Daniel Mitchell, second in breaststroke, fourth in backstroke and sixth in freestyle; Owen Shue, third in backstroke and fifth in freestyle.

18 and younger

Joseph Duvall, fifth in backstroke and sixth in butterfly; Evan Shupe, fourth in backstroke; fifth in freestyle and butterfly, and sixth in individual medley; Gavin Shupe, third in breaststroke and backstroke, fifth in individual medley and sixth in freestyle; and Ethan Tripe, fourth in breaststroke and sixth in backstroke.

GIRLS

6 and younger

Freestyle relay, third (Ella Gepner, Eliza Snyder, Abigail Storck and Charlotte Estes); Ella Gepner, second in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Eliza Snyder, fifth in backstroke; and Abigail Storck, fourth in backstroke.

8 and younger

Freestyle relay, fourth (Kennedy Tegtmeir, Brianna Daniels, Sophia Sturgeon and Era Eastes); medley relay, second (Wynnifred King, Reece Shue, Sophia Sturgeon and Ava Smith); Brianna Daniels, first in backstroke; Elena Lobb, fourth in backstroke; Reece Shue, fifth in freestyle; and Kennedy Tegtmeir, second in backstroke.

10 and younger

Freestyle relay, third (Solara Garcia, Elsie Rochel, Tatum Spotswood and Ammelia Wright); medley relay, fourth (Emmerson Annis, Solara Garcia, Ryan Workman and Avery Brune); Elsie Rochel, sixth in backstroke; Tatum Spotswood, fifth in freestyle; Ryan Workman, fourth in backstroke;

12 and younger

Freestyle relay, third place (Addy Schooler, Anna Gepner, Brooke Nihart, and Jaia Bosley and fourth, Evie Hannah, Sophia Reischman, Adlen Johnson, and Gianna Vargo; medley relay, first (Adlen Johnson, Ashlyn Brune, Sydney Kirchoff and Lucy Lindholm); medley relay, third place, (Evie Hannah, Alexis Igleheart, Kennedy Kramer and Sophia Reischman); Ava Barker, third in butterfly and fifth in freestyle: Jaia Bosley, fourth in backstroke; Ashlyn Brune, sixth place in butterfly; Anna Gepner, fifth in breaststroke; Alexis Igleheart, fourth in butterfly; Adlen Johnson, fourth in breaststroke; Sydney Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley, and third in 14 and younger breaststroke; Kennedy Kramer, fourth in Freestyle, and fifth in Butterfly and individual medley; Lucy Lindholm, fifth in backstroke; Odette McCloud, sixth in breaststroke; Sophia Reischman, sixth in freestyle; Addy Schooler, third in individual medley and sixth in butterfly.

14 and younger

Freestyle relay, second (Alexis Igleheart, Ava Barker, Sydney Kirchoff and Lucy Lindholm); freestyle relay, third (Finley Keller. Eliza Brockhoff, Addie Dean and Santianna Garcia); medley relay, second (Brooke Nihart, Samantha Reischman, Ellie Suber and Eliza Brockhoff) and third (Cale Anderson, Finley Keller, Santiana Garcia and Addie Dean); Cale Anderson, sixth in freestyle and breaststroke; Eliza Brockhoff, fifth in breaststroke; Addie Dean, second in individual medley, third in backstroke and fourth in breaststroke; Santiana Garcia, fourth in freestyle and fifth in backstroke and individual medley; Samantha Reischman, fourth in backstroke; Ellie Suber, first in freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley; Bailey Wiehe, fifth in butterfly and sixth in backstroke.

18 and younger

Sarah Barncord, fourth in breaststroke; Mallory Dick, fourth in backstroke; Taylor Igleheart, third in freestyle and backstroke and sixth in butterfly; Maisyn Lilly, second in breaststroke, third place in individual medley and fifth in freestyle and butterfly; Lulu Myers-Arenth, first in breaststroke, second in freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and individual medley; Kirstin Stemmons,third in butterfly, fifth in backstroke and sixth in individual medley.

COMBINED

18 and younger relays

Freestyle relay, second (Evan Shupe, Mallory Dick, Bethany Overmiller and Maisyn Lilly), third (Joseph Duvall, Kirstin Stemmons, Aiden Tripe and Taylor Igleheart) and fourth (Alaina Rogers, Sarah Barncord, Ethan Tripe and Gavin Shupe); medley relay, second (Mallory Dick, Gavin Shupe, Maisyn Lilly and Aiden Tripe), third (Sarah Barncord, Evan Shupe, Joseph Duval and Lulu Myers-Arenth) and fourth (Ethan Tripe, Kirstin Stemmons, Taylor Igleheart and Bethany Overmiller).