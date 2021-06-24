The Linwood Community Library Board of Trustees recently announced the hiring of Kat McKee as the new director for the Linwood library.

McKee has a passion for the library’s role in the community and brings a high level of experience to southern Leavenworth County, according to a release from the trustee board.

She most recently served as the teen and technology director at Abilene Public Library. Before her stint at the Abilene library, she served in secretary and treasurer roles at a small business for many years.

McKee holds a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a master’s in library and Information science from Emporia State University.

McKee joins a staff of four in Linwood: Stefanie Brown, children’s service assistant; Kathy Reno, circulation and cataloging; Kim Downing, adult programming coordinator; and Joyce Elder, bookkeeper.