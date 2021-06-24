A McLouth man was sentenced to probation on Friday for his involvement in a January shooting incident in Lawrence.

Jaren B. Collins, 19, will serve 24 months of probation with an underlying 12 months of prison time, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said.

As part of the conditions of his probation, Collins must surrender all firearms, have no contact with the victim in the case and complete a cognitive thinking class or anger management, the district attorney’s office said.

The charges against Collins and Camdon J. Collins, who are related, stemmed from a reported gunfire exchange around 1 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2400 block of Louisiana Street. Both men were originally charged with criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

In May, Jaren Collins pleaded no contest to an amended charge of aggravated assault, based upon a plea agreement, the Journal-World reported. Camdon Collins, 18, is scheduled for a plea hearing on July 19, according to court records.

Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Patrick Compton told the Journal-World at the time that officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who had heard gunfire, but it did not appear as though anyone was injured, and the department had not received any reports of related injuries.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, but were later charged with the less severe felony offense, the Journal-World previously reported.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with criminal discharge of a weapon for allegedly firing at an occupied vehicle in the same incident, the Journal-World reported. The boy’s case is scheduled for a trial setting hearing on July 21, according to court records.