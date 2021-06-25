Leavenworth County Health Department is monitoring five active COVID-19 cases as of Monday’s weekly report.

None of those cases is in Tonganoxie, while one is in Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships and another two in Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships. The other two are in Leavenworth.

There were six new community cases and one new case at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth since the previous report on June 14.