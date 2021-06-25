A student from Leavenworth County has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University.

Kristen Dennis, from Lansing, was one of more than 5,000 students named to the most recent dean’s list at MSU.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.5 grade-point average at the Springfield, Mo., institution.