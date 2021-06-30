Fireworks will be lighting up the sky in the coming days as families and friends gather to celebrate Independence Day.

Although Tonganoxie doesn’t have an official celebration, gatherings throughout town and the surrounding area help provide light shows.

Fireworks enthusiasts can purchase and shoot off their noisemakers starting today.

Sales and lighting of fireworks in Tonganoxie are allowed from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily from now until Independence Day, which is Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Basehor and McLouth, some official festivities are being planned for Sunday.

A Fourth of July celebration in Basehor will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Basehor-Linwood High School parking lot, 2108 155th St.

Food trucks will be available at the school for the celebration. The Independence Day parade will then start at 7:30 p.m. at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road.

The parade will make its way south along 155th Street and finish up at Parallel Road. As part of Basehor’s festivities, an honor guard will be featured at 9 p.m. and then a fireworks display will take place after that.

Anyone interested in being part of the parade can contact Melissa Fireoved at basehorjuly4@gmail.com for parade registration.

McLouth will get its celebration started at 8 p.m. Sunday at Stan Braksick Sports Complex with a performance by the McLouth Community Band.

A fireworks display will then get started around 9:30 p.m. Visitors can watch the show at the complex, but no personal fireworks will be allowed.

Bonner Springs actually will get the festivities started a few days earlier.

The Wyandotte County community is bringing back its Bonner Blast event Thursday.

There will be a city band concert, ice cream social and fireworks display.

Festivities will be at Kelly Murphy Park, 129 Elm in the downtown Bonner Springs district.

The band concert will start at 8:30 p.m. with the ice cream social to follow.

Fireworks will then begin around 9:45 p.m.