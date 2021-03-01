McLouth High basketball teams will play this week in Class 2A substate tournaments.

In the boys bracket, MHS is the No. 6 seed in the Mission Valley substate and will take a 5-12 record into the quarterfinals against No. 3 Mission Valley (11-7) at 7 p.m. Monday at MVHS.

No. 9 Bishop Seabury (1-12) defeated No. 8 Northern Heights (2-16), 53-39, in a play-in game Saturday.

Bishop Seabury will play at No. 1 Jefferson County North (14-3) at 7 p.m. Monday in Winchester. Other quarterfinals games at 7 p.m. Monday are No. 5 Kansas City Christian (6-13) at No. 4 Wabaunsee (7-12) and No. 7 Maranatha Christian Academy (3-11) at No. 2 Heritage Christian Academy (11-7)in Olathe.

Quarterfinal winners will advance to games Thursday at Mission Valley, with the championship set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The MHS girls (1-14) are the No. 8 seed in their tournament and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1 Northern Heights (15-4).

No. 5 Wabaunsee (6-13) plays at No. 4 Kansas City Christian (11-9), No. 7 Maranatha (2-13) at No. 2 Mission Valley (11-7) and No. 6 Heritage Christian (5-12) at No. 3 Jefferson County North (11-7). Semifinal games will be Friday and the substate championship Saturday at Mission Valley.

Other 2A substate sites are Spearville, Trego Community (Wakeeney), Ell Saline (Brookville), Garden Plain, Chase County (Cottonwood Falls), Humboldt, and Valley Heights (Blue Rapids).