The Tonganoxie High School cross country program is hosting a fifth annual School 2 School Memorial 5K starting at 9 a.m. April 10 at Tonganoxie High School.

The race started as a memorial for Marilyn Weller, who worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years. Proceeds from previous races have gone toward scholarships for Tonganoxie High School seniors in Weller’s name.

That again will be the case this year, with half of the proceeds going to the Weller scholarship and the other half in memoriam to the family of former Tonganoxie Middle School principal Mark Altman, who served as Tonganoxie Middle School from 2006 until his death earlier this year. Altman served initially as assistant principal and then became principal in 2015.

Online registration is available through April 8 at runsignup.com.