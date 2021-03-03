The McLouth High boys basketball season ended Monday on the road in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest.

MHS the No. 6 seed in the Mission Valley substate ended its season at 5-13 after falling Monday to No. 3 Mission Valley (12-7), 50-38, at MVHS near Eskridge.

No. 9 Bishop Seabury (1-12) defeated No. 8 Northern Heights (2-16), 53-39, in a play-in game Saturday.

Bishop Seabury (1-12) then fell Monday to No. 1 Jefferson County North (15-3), 67-38, at Winchester. In other quarterfinals games, No. 5 Kansas City Christian (6-14) fell to No. 4 Wabaunsee (8-12), 68-45, at Alma-Wabaunsee and No. 7 Maranatha Christian Academy (3-12) fell to No. 2 Heritage Christian Academy (12-7), 83-57, in Olathe.

Quarterfinal winners advance to games Thursday at Mission Valley, with the championship set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The MHS girls (1-14) are the No. 8 seed in their tournament and played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1 Northern Heights (15-4) after The Mirror’s print deadline.

No. 5 Wabaunsee (6-13) plays at No. 4 Kansas City Christian (11-9), No. 7 Maranatha (2-13) at No. 2 Mission Valley (11-7) and No. 6 Heritage Christian (5-12) at No. 3 Jefferson County North (11-7). Semifinal games will be Friday and the substate championship Saturday at Mission Valley.

Other 2A substate sites are Spearville, Trego Community (Wakeeney), Ell Saline (Brookville), Garden Plain, Chase County (Cottonwood Falls), Humboldt, and Valley Heights (Blue Rapids).