Community members wanting to join in the fun of the St. Patrick’s Parade by being in the parade can register their floats and entries now.

The St. Patrick’s Parade, will be celebrating its 32nd year on March 13, returns to downtown Tonganoxie after a one-year hiatus. The 2020 parade was canceled during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonganoxie Business Association recently announced that the outdoor event would take place this year.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. at Fourth and Main streets and will make its way west along Fourth Street and conclude at Shawnee Street near Tonganoxie Public Library.

To register, email whitebirchkc@gmail.com.

People participating in the parade should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to start lining up.

Calvin Quisenberry will be this year’s Grand Leprechaun and prizes will be given away to winning floats and entries in various categories.

Best club float will win $100, while best overall float, family float and best custom car each will win $50.

T-Shirts commemorating the event also are being sold at Wizard of Paws, 406 E. Fourth St.

The annual PEO corned beef and Irish stew dinner will take place midday at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church just west of Wizard of Paws. The meal will be available for carryout only from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the church, 328 E. Fourth St. Cost is $10 for adults and youths 13 and older and $5 for youths ages 5-12. Chapter AT of PEO is sponsoring the event, with proceeds going toward scholarships and educational opportunities.

Also in the downtown area along Fourth Street, 1886 Bar and Grill plans to serve fish and chips, Guinness beef stew and green beers in honor of St. Patrick’s Day that Saturday, while Flashbacks Cafe will serve Reuben sandwiches.

Outside of the downtown district, Helen’s Hilltop will have Irish fare that day west of town on Kansas Highway 16.

For those who want to participate in the parade virtually, The Mirror will be offering a livestream of the parade.

For additional information, contact parade organizers Amanda Starcher at 913-416-3697 or Joanna Eibes at 913-915-0451 or email them at the email listed above for parade registration.

A registration form also can be found on the Tonganoxie Business Association’s Facebook page.