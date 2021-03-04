Archive for Thursday, March 4, 2021
Bishop Miege ends Tonganoxie High girls basketball season in substate semifinal game
March 4, 2021
The Tonganoxie High girls basketball season ended Wednesday in Roeland Park with a loss to the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
Bishop Miege defeated THS, 68-20, at BMHS in the substate semifinals.
Tonganoxie’s season ended at 5-16, while Bishop Miege improved to 20-1 and will play at 3 p.m. Saturday, again on its home court, in the substate finals. Miege will face No. 3 Baldwin (11-9), which squeaked by No. 2 Eudora (9-9) by a 33-32 score Wednesday in Eudora.
Wednesday’s contest marked the final game for several THS seniors: Emilie Crowley, Morgan Brusven, Ashtin Barnes, Monique Johnson and Kylie Rickard.
