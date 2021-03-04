The Tonganoxie High girls basketball season ended Wednesday in Roeland Park with a loss to the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

Bishop Miege defeated THS, 68-20, at BMHS in the substate semifinals.

Tonganoxie’s season ended at 5-16, while Bishop Miege improved to 20-1 and will play at 3 p.m. Saturday, again on its home court, in the substate finals. Miege will face No. 3 Baldwin (11-9), which squeaked by No. 2 Eudora (9-9) by a 33-32 score Wednesday in Eudora.

Wednesday’s contest marked the final game for several THS seniors: Emilie Crowley, Morgan Brusven, Ashtin Barnes, Monique Johnson and Kylie Rickard.