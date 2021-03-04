A basketball story in the Wednesday, March 3 print edition of The Mirror indicated that Friday’s Class 4A substate championship game between Bishop Miege and Tonganoxie would be played in Baldwin. Postseason tournaments in Classes 3A through 1A play quarterfinal games at the higher-seeded team and then semifinals and finals are played at a host site.

In 4A substates, as well as 5A and 6A, games are played at the home of the higher-seeded team. No. 2 Tonganoxie (15-4) will face No. 1 Bishop Miege (18-1) at 7 p.m. on Miege’s home court in Roeland Park.

Bishop Miege advanced to the championship after defeating No. 4 Baldwin (2-18), 83-25, Tuesday at home.

The Stags’ lone loss this season came this past Friday at Blue Valley Northwest. The Huskies (19-1), ranked No. 1 in 6A in the final Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, won the game 68-55.

Tonganoxie, the 2020-21 Frontier League champion, advanced to the substate finals by surviving its semifinal against Eudora. THS won, 37-36, and was able to hang on and defeat the Cardinals for the third time this season.