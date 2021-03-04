Annexation of about 6.5 acres for six single-family homes into the city was approved at Monday’s Tonganoxie City Council meeting.

Council members voted, 5-0, to approve the annexation. Developer Dan Lynch also was at the meeting for the agenda item. Each of the lots will be about 1 acre, with the development planned for south of U.S. Highway 24-40 on the east side of town. The development, known as Kolman Estates, is planned for an area off Jackson Drive.

In other business, the council:

• Approved, 5-0, city’s annual contribution to Leavenworth County Development Corporation for $8,829 for 2021.

• Discussed Tonganoxie Water Park recruitment for summer season. Applications are being taken for lifeguard, clerk and assistant pool manager positions, with the first review of applications planned for Tuesday. City Manager George Brajkovic said the city also still is evaluating whether the pool will be open this summer or what attendance and pandemic protocol would look like if the water park were to open this year. The park was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Approved, 5-0, evaluation of Fourth Street Bridge deck project with BG consultants not to exceed $6,000.

• Approved, 5-0, authorization of storm water design and construction plan preparation for Church Street corridor storm water improvements with BG Consultants not to exceed $17,900.