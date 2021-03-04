A postseason atmosphere most definitely permeated throughout the Tonganoxie High gymnasium Wednesday.

Limited student sections were allowed for both Tonganoxie and Eudora and it provided decibel levels not reached this year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions throughout the regular season.

Throw in a nailbiter of a game and it was classic night of basketball at THS.

Tonganoxie, which had defeated Eudora twice in the regular season (43-38 Dec. 17 at THS and 49-37 Jan. 22 at the Tonganoxie Invitational), had a narrow lead much of the game before the Cardinals nabbed the lead in the fourth quarter.

But free throws down the stretch helped Tonganoxie hold on for the 37-36 postseason victory. The Chieftains led, 37-33, when the Cardinals hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. But the big shot still left EHS short and Tonganoxie was able to survive. Eudora ended its season 8-10.

Andrew Willson scored a team-high 11 points as THS had six players score total. Zane Novotney scored 8, Heston Robbins 6, Rylee Beach 5, Blake Poje 4 and Dallas Bond 3.

Ty Abts scored a game-high 19 for Eudora. Jaden Hamm scored 9, Justin Fawcett 5 and Jaiden Bender 3 for the Cardinals.

The Chieftains advance to the substate championship for the third consecutive year and will play Bishop Miege at 7 p.m. Friday at Miege for the second consecutive year. The Stags won, 82-53, in the the title game last year and advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.

Miege, the No. 3 seed at state a year ago, won its quarterfinal game, 65-61, against No. 6 Andale, 65-61, and was set to play No. 2 Piper (23-1) in the state semifinals in Salina. But Kansas State High School Activities Association officials canceled the final rounds of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miege ended the season at 19-5.

Tonganoxie looks to build on its best season in decades. THS is 15-4 heading into the substate clash. The Chieftains won 10 games in a row during the regular season on their way to the program’s first league title since 1986.

Tonganoxie 37, Eudora 36

Eudora 10 5 4 17 — 36

Tonganoxie 13 7 3 14 — 37