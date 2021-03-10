The Tonganoxie High girls powerlifting team won two individual overall titles, while a member of the THS boys team won gold for specific lifts at Saturday’s Class 4A state meet at Fort Scott.

Rebekah Farrow won the overall gold title at 132. She placed second in bench (105) and first in squat (195) on her way to the overall title. She also lifted 100 in clean, which put her just out of reach of a medal for that lift (Piper’s Gabby Salazar placed third with 110), but still won the overall title with 400 pounds.

Chilali Tanner also won gold for the Chieftains. She won bench with a 150-pound lift and the squat with a 330-pound lift. She just missed a “clean” sweep after taking third in the clean in the power weight division.

But her total weight lifted, 605, gave her an overall title.

Danika Fickler placed third overall in the 114-pound division.

She placed third in squat (135) and third in clean (95) on her way to a third-place finish overall.

Sarah Barncord placed third in the squat (200) and third in the clean (125) at 148, while Sarah Mays placed third in bench (130) at 165.

Tonganoxie placed fourth as a team with 36 points. Piper won the girls title with 90 points overall. El Dorado placed second (51) and Fort Scott third (38). There were eight teams that competed at state on the girls side.

“We lost a lot of good seniors last year, so I thought our girls performed well,” said THS coach Preston Troyer.

Stevens wins squat, takes third overall

Jackson Stevens won the boys squat at 173 with a winning weight of 350 pounds.

He also placed third in bench with a 225 lift and third in the clean, also with a 225 top lift.

He also placed third overall at 173 with 800 pounds. Piper’s Anthony Ferguson won the overall title at 173, lifting 870 pounds total.

Labette County won the boys title with 116 points, while Piper placed second with 85. Wellington finished third with 48.

Tonganoxie tied for eighth in a nine-team state field with seven points.

In total, Tonganoxie was able to compete in three meets this winter for this year’s powerlifting campaign as student-athletes navigated a year of pandemic precautions and restrictions.