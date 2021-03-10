As the calendar gets closer to spring and the area breaks out of a spell of extreme low temperatures, a local fire department official reminds residents to be cognizant of dry ground conditions and the potential for fires.

Capt. Tammie McCutchen said Monday via email that Tonganoxie City firefighters had assisted other departments with eight grass fires in the previous six days, with five of those calls coming during the weekend.

Tonganoxie assisted Reno, Stranger, Sherman and Tonganoxie township fire departments, along with McLouth in responding to the grass fires.

The grass fires have led departments to spots across the county, including 262nd and Evans streets, 251st Street and Dempsey Road, 230th and Guthrie, 235th and Hollingsworth, 238th and Sandusky and spots near Interstate-70.

“Some of these areas we responded to multiple times due to high winds picking up embers and rekindling the fires,” McCutchen said.

Firefighters also responded to three structure fires within the city this past week.

About 11:50 p.m. March 2, firefighters responded to a report of a detached garage on fire in the 200 block of East Second Street. There was heavy smoke coming from garage when the first unit arrived on scene, according to reports from the Tonganoxie City Fire Department. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and Tonganoxie City firefighters received assistance from Fairmount, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships.

Another fire happened the next morning as firefighters responded about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Hickory Court. Arriving units found a trash can on fire that was spreading to the home. Other agencies that assisted were Fairmount, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships.

Firefighters were dispatched to another fire later that day. Officials responded to a structure fire around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Yoeke Street. Firefighters found a single-family home with flames showing upon arrival, reports said.

Estimated costs of damages for the three structure fires were unavailable.

Fire prevention reminders

Conditions continue to be ripe for fires in the Tonganoxie area.

McCutchen offered some tips for residents as dry and windy conditions continue.

She reminds residents to obey city and county burn bans and be aware of local burn bans and regulations.

They can visit lvsheriff.org/burn-permit-request-form and facebook.com/lvcokansaseoc for more information.

Additionally, she encourages residents to follow these tips, per information from the National Weather Service:

• Don’t burn when windy or during low humidity.

• Properly discard cigarettes.

• Keep vehicles off dry grass.

• Avoid activities with open flames or sparks.

• Avoid power equipment that creates sparks.