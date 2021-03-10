As vaccinations continue to reach more residents, a Tonganoxie pharmacy received its first doses this past week.

Sarah Breuer, pharmacist at The Downtown Drugstore, said Friday that she had received 100 doses of the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Breuer received the allocation through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination. She said the pharmacy received the vaccines Wednesday, March 3, and has been busy scheduling appointments for customers in phases 1 and 2 of the state’s vaccination plan. All appointments for the 100 doses have been scheduled and will continue through this Friday. The Downtown Drugstore’s vaccinations are from Johnson & Johnson, which are one-dose shots as opposed to the two-dose treatments that Moderna and Pfizer released.

The Leavenworth County Health Department, meanwhile, offered a walk-in clinic Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth.

The clinic served residents 65 and older.

LCHD had received and administered 5,110 total first-round COVID-19 vaccinations as of its Feb. 22 report. Feb. 26 numbers revealed initial second-round doses (1,940), as more than 100 new first-round doses also were administered in that four-day period with the total number up to 5,125.

The county received and administered 3,504 first-round doses and 2,042 second-round doses between reports March 1 and Friday, bringing the total number vaccinations to 12,621.

Breuer said that residents interested in getting the vaccination can sign up at the pharmacy’s website, thedowntowndrugstore.com, to be put on the pharmacy’s waiting list in the event Breuer receives additional allotments of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tonganoxie is up to 438 total positive COVID-19 cases as the Monday afternoon report from the health department, but stayed at three active cases, the same number as of Friday’s report. Basehor is at 574 cases (eight active), Lansing at 1,826 (15 active) and Leavenworth at 2,257, 1,958 of which have been community cases (34 active total). There also are 163 United States Penitentiary cases, 85 Grossman Center cases, 48 at University of Saint Mary and three involving Core Civic inmates.

Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, which include the city of Linwood, are at 952 cases (nine active), while Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, which include the city of Easton, have 478 positive cases (six active), 451 of which are community cases, while the other 27 have been at Country Care.

There were 26 new positive cases reported between Friday and Monday, with 35 community recoveries as of Monday afternoon. LCHD was monitoring 75 total active cases as of Monday, with four people currently being hospitalized.

The health department releases COVID-19 reports each Monday and Friday afternoon.