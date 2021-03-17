A dreary March morning couldn’t keep people away from the 33rd installment of the Tonganoxie St. Patrick’s Parade.

Despite a cold and rainy setting, people lined Fourth Street on Saturday watch entry after entry make its way west along Fourth Street.

The traditional green line was painted down the street, with shamrocks dotting the asphalt along the way, including a large one at Fourth and Bury streets with “JM” in the middle. That’s always a nod to founder John McCaffrey, who got the parade started in the mid-1980s.

Tonganoxie Business Association announced winners of this year’s parade on its Facebook page. Winners were Friends of the Library at Tonganoxie Public Library for best club, Shari Paynter and her dog for best family entry, the Emerys for best car and HMC Performance Coatings for best overall float.

Winning floats received cash prizes.

