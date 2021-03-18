Two Leavenworth students have graduated cum laude from an Iowa college.

Roman Woods graduated in October with a bachelor's in business administration from Upper Iowa University. Charles Bonilla, Fort Leavenworth, also graduated cum laude with a bacehlor's in business administration, but in December.

Upper Iowa is a private nonprofit university in Fayette, Iowa, that provides undergraduate and graduate degrees to about 4,500 students at its main campus, along with 21 additional U.S. locations and another in Hong Kong.