Archive for Thursday, March 18, 2021
Area student graduates from Upper Iowa University
March 18, 2021
Two Leavenworth students have graduated cum laude from an Iowa college.
Roman Woods graduated in October with a bachelor's in business administration from Upper Iowa University. Charles Bonilla, Fort Leavenworth, also graduated cum laude with a bacehlor's in business administration, but in December.
Upper Iowa is a private nonprofit university in Fayette, Iowa, that provides undergraduate and graduate degrees to about 4,500 students at its main campus, along with 21 additional U.S. locations and another in Hong Kong.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment