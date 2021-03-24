If senior citizens are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and need assistance completing the online vaccine internet form, the Leavenworth County Council on Aging is here to help.

Please call the Leavenworth County Council on Aging office at 913-684-0777, and residents will be connected with a team member who will help complete and submit the online form.

In addition, if anyone needs transportation to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduled through the Leavenworth County Health Department, the Council on Aging may be able to help. Call the Council on Aging Transportation team at 913-684-0778 to schedule a ride on the Senior Express.

Rides to vaccination appointments scheduled through the Leavenworth County Health Department cost $1 per round trip. Space is limited due to COVID safety measures.