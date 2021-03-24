— The Kansas Corporation Commission has received reports that an individual claiming to work for the KCC is calling Kansans asking if they need assistance paying their natural gas bills, according to a news release from the agency.

Not much information is currently available about these calls, the KCC said. It noted that any unsolicited call from a person claiming to be a KCC employee offering utility payment assistance is not legitimate. If residents receive such a call, they should not share any personal or financial information.

The KCC has a Consumer Protection Division that ratepayers can contact when they need assistance.

The staff is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140 or sending an email to public.affairs@kcc.ks.gov.

There is also a link to utility assistance programs on the KCC’s website.