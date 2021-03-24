Family program later this week

Linwood Community Library will present a virtual Zoom program on gardening for the family starting at noon Saturday.

Children are more likely to eat what they grow which helps to create a healthier diet. Linwood gardener Aly Evans will discuss various plants and vegetables that are easy to grow and interesting for youths, too. The library will also be giving away three packages of seeds to each participant after the program. Those interested in attending should email Kim at downingk@linwoodlibrary.org

Bridge closure

Johnson County Public Works will be closing the Wyandotte Bridge that crosses the Kansas River into Leavenworth County starting this week. This is the direct route into De Soto for many in our area. The work on the bridge is estimated to take approximately three months to complete the repairs, which include replacing an expansion joint. Linwood-area residents will need to take an alternate route to reach De Soto.

Virtual trivia night

The Linwood Community Library will be hosting a virtual trivia night next month with professional trivia host Drew Cranisky of Drew’s Clues.

Drew and his team pride themselves on putting together really well-balanced nights full of carefully crafted questions so that participants are challenged, not frustrated, and above all else, have a good time.

Game play will start at 6:30 p.m. April 8 and last until about 8 p.m.

Participants can play solo or as part of a team. Those interested have to register as a player in advance at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/adultevents.html and then request the Zoom link. While the questions are mostly aimed at adults, teens and pre-teens can still participate with family and have fun, too.

T-shirt design contest

The Linwood Community Library is getting ready for this year’s summer reading program by hosting a T-shirt design contest for the area’s young artists, ages 8-18 years old. The first-place winning design will be used for the library’s summer reading T-shirts, and the creator will earn a $50 Visa gift card. A runner-up design will also be selected, and its designer will receive a $25 Visa gift card. This year’s theme for summer reading is Tails & Tales.

The Contest runs through April 30, and those interested can pick up the contest form and instructions at the library or on the website at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/kidevents.html.