The McLouth community will gather together for Holy Week services.

These services will take us through the final week of Jesus’ life and his crucifixion as Easter approaches.

Face coverings will be required at all Holy Week events.

Community members will meet at 7 p.m. each evening:

• Sunday, Church of the Nazarene

• April 1, First Baptist Church

• April 2, United Methodist Church

Everyone is welcome to join us as we worship together.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.