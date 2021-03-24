Friends of Linwood Community Library is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur April 7 and will encourage library lovers to make a gift to their individual library.

This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone of our communities. Through book sales, fundraisers, and campaigns like this, the Friends support the Library’s role in education, engagement, employment, and exploration.

“Dalton and the Friends have been so creative during this last year with Facebook Live book sales and carts of books at our outdoor programs and we are excited to help spread the word for Library Giving Day,” said Sharon Moreland-Sender, director.

The Friends of the Linwood Community Library is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) established in 1977 that helps the library build its collection and resources, offer programs for patrons of all ages and better serve the needs of our community. The Linwood Community Library Friends does this by securing and managing donations from the community to support the library beyond what public funding provides.

To learn more about #LibraryGivingDay or to join the celebration of libraries, visit linwoodcommunitylibrary.org.