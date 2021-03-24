Archive for Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Tax-time assistance available for seniors for one more week
March 24, 2021
The Leavenworth County Council on Aging will be providing free tax services to seniors, 60 and older with no farm or rental income for a bit longer.
Some income restrictions apply, so interested seniors should contact Dawn, Marla or Lori at 913-684-0777 to see if you quality and to schedule an appointment. Services are available through Wednesday, March 31.
