The Tonganoxie citywide garage sale weekend is nearly here.

Though there’s no formal event for the sales, families can put out items to sell on citywide garage sale days, which always are the first Saturday in April and October. If April 3 doesn’t work for residents trying to have a yard sale, they can set up shop another time.

Some families also get started early with sales the day before.

The next “citywide garage sale” will be Oct. 3.

Though there also is no official garage sale map, residents can place garage sale ads in The Mirror by calling 866-823-8220.