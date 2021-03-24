One more day.

Well, technically maybe three.

Tonganoxie High baseball was set to open the season Tuesday, but the opener — at home against Eudora — was postponed due to recent rains.

It’s hoped that field conditions will be better for what is hoped a new home opener Friday. THS is set to play a doubleheader against Jeff West at home. The game will be played under new lights installed at the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission field where the Chieftains play at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The renovations also included new lights at the other two fields near the south concession stand at the ball fields.

Tonganoxie High girls soccer played after The Mirror’s deadline Tuesday, but that THS team was expected to play its 6 p.m. opener against Atchison on the field turf at Beatty Field. THS girls soccer was the first spring sports program to play since 2019.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled the 2020 spring seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chieftain softball starts its season with a doubleheader Thursday against Turner starting at 4:30 p.m.

Also this week, Tonganoxie boys and girls track get started at 3 p.m. Friday at Lawrence-Free State.

Other teams slated to be there at the Free State meet with Tonganoxie and FSHS are Hayden, Lawrence High and Shawnee Heights.

THS boys golf is the final Tonganoxie team to get the 2021 season started. Golfers open the season at 1 p.m. April 5 at the Piper Invitational.

Other teams set to compete there are Lansing, Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Turner, De Soto and Louisburg.

No attendance restrictions for THS home events as of now

There will be no attendance restrictions for Tonganoxie High home sporting events this spring, though spectators still will need to adhere to certain pandemic requirements.

Tonganoxie High spring sporting events got started this week.

THS announced March 15 on its athletics website, tongienation.org, that the school has updated its athletic attendance regulations to reflect that spring activities are hosted outside and the trend of current county data.

Here are the current attendance requirements:

l There will be no limitation on the number of spectators per participant this spring.

l Spectators still need to practice social distancing while at events and only sit with your family unit. Visitors should keep a distance of 6 feet between their family unit and others.

l Spectators must follow Tonganoxie City Ordinance No. 1491 regarding masks.

As of now, the ordinance is in effect until the middle of April.

Masks or other face coverings are required while outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a six foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

l Masks must be worn while entering events and interacting with gate workers, using public restrooms, and standing in line at concessions.

School officials note that the regulations are for events hosted by Tonganoxie High School and that regulations may vary in other communities. THS will release regulations at other sites as details become available throughout the season.

USD 464 will be evaluating its spring attendance regulations throughout the season and update those regulations as needed.

TRC summer baseball, softball set to return; registration deadline next week

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission has started registration for youth baseball and softball rec leagues.

Deadline is April 2.

For more about how to sign up, visit tongierec.org.