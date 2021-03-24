Delainey Fenoglio crushed a pitch against a notable opponent earlier this season for the Missouri-Kansas City softball team.

Fenoglio, a Tonganoxie High grad who now plays for the UMKC Kangaroos, provided a highlight clip that made its way around social media with a home run against the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The home run, which sailed over the right-field fence, helped the ‘Roos to a 2-0 lead against OU. UMKC held its own against Oklahoma, but the Sooners eventually won, 6-2, in a game played at the Hall of Fame Tournament on March 15 in Oklahoma City.

UMKC did get a victory earlier in the tournament, a 9-3 win against Houston.

Fenoglio has gotten to play against some big-time teams while competing for the Kansas City school.

The ‘Roos are 14-6 on the season and have defeated Texas Tech and No. 6 Oklahoma State so far this season.

UMKC was scheduled to play No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline.

That victory against the Cowgirls also made history. The win against Oklahoma State marked the program’s first victory against a ranked opponent in Division I.

Fenoglio isn’t far from home at UMKC, but will be even closer April 9-11 when the Kangaroos head to Lawrence to play Kansas. The Jayhawks play their home games at Arrocha Ballpark in the Rock Chalk Park complex in west Lawrence.

A junior at UMKC, Fenoglio was a four-year letterwinner at Tonganoxie before playing at Butler Community College her freshman year.

She had a .719 slugging percentage and batted .316 in 57 at-bats for the Grizzlies as a freshman. She also helped Butler to Region 6 and District E championships while in El Dorado.