The Tonganoxie High School’s Science Olympiad team will compete at state beginning Friday.

THS qualified for state based on its showing at the Northeast Regional, which took place over the course of two weeks in late February and early March.

At regionals, Tessa Calovich and Carly Overacker placed fifth in Astrology, while Lyric Yost and Lexi Ziolo finished fourth in Designer Genes.

Jackson Lynn and Caden Phillips also placed fourth in Detector Building, while Mary Harbour and Carly Overacker brought home third place in Forensics.

In the Fossils competition, Carly Overacker and CJ Temple placed sixth, as did Isabella Este and Mary Harbour in Geologic Mapping.

TJ Schmid and Aiden Van Middlesworth placed fourth in Gravity Vehicle, while Lauryn Jimenez and CJ Temple finished sixth in Ornithology.

In the Ping Pong Parachute competition, Aiden Van Middlesworth and Lyric Yost nabbed fifth place, while Tessa Calovich and Aiden Van Middlesworth placed sixth in Water Quality at the regional competition.