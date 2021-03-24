The Easter egg hunt is back at Chieftain Park this weekend — and a couple other locations in Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission again is sponsoring the hunt, though instead of one location there will be three in an effort to provide more space for social distancing.

Hunts will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chieftain Park and VFW Park, along with Field No. 7 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

The egg hunts will be for youths 10 and younger. Families with last names starting with letters from A-G will be at Chieftain Park, while those with last names with letters from H-P will be at VFW Park and then anyone from R-Z will be at TRC 7 Ball field.

Youths should bring their baskets and friends and families their cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Anyone attending is asked to spread out or wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.

Signs will help direct visitors at the hunt site as well.

Brad Eccles, assistant director for TRC, said Tuesday that some 6,000 eggs will placed among the three sites.

Cornerstone Family Worship to have Eggs-perience event April 3

Another Easter celebration is in the works for the community from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Cornerstone Family Worship.

The church will have an egg hunt, inflatables and lunch as part of its community celebration at the church, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.