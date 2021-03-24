A vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday in Tonganoxie and additional vehicles Wednesday elsewhere in Leavenworrth County.

Tonganoxie police said Wednesday that a truck had been stolen Tuesday from a residence's driveway near FastTrax on the east side of town. That vehicle still was missing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning, a residence about a half-mile north of Tonganoxie was burglarized.

A homeowner was leaving for work and the garage door was open, according to police A male suspect entered the garage and attempted to enter a car inside and then fled when confronted.

The suspect entered a get-away vehicle, a mid-2000's Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate and a burned-out passenger-side brake light and minor front-end damage.

After leaving Tonganoxie, a suspect or suspects almost immediately stole two more vehicles in the county.

Tonganoxie Police Chief Greg Lawson reminds residents that surveillance cameras are a good investment for homes and businesses.

"There are plenty of cheap door bell cameras and camera flood lights out there," Lawson said. "Warmer weather is upon us and it’s nice to leave garage doors open as we wander in and out of our homes. "Keep in mind this provides bad guys with an opportunity to enter the garage in search of valuables."

Lawson also reminds residents to lock vehicles each time they exit, even if it’s in your driveway.

"Most car break-ins are crimes of opportunity," Lawson said. "The bad guy goes to the next car when he finds out yours was locked."