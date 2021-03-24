Area libraries will have the next in its series of “We’ve Been Here Before” virtual programs today as the country and the world continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual program will start at 7 p.m. today as experts will discuss how mass vaccination eliminated Polio as a major threat in the 1950s.

Rene F. Najera, editor of History of Vaccines, along with Chris Crenner, MD, PhD and major professor and chair of history and philosophy of medicine at University of Kansas Medical Center, and Jim Arnett, Rotary District 5710 Polio Chairman and spouse of a polio survivor will be on the panel. Carl Chimnery, past district governor from Rotary Dist. 6040 also will be on today’s panel about the mass polio vaccination some 70 years ago.

To register to attend the virtual presentation, go to https://bit.ly/2PgymSV.

The program is a partnership of public libraries in Atchison, Basehor, Bonner Springs, Lansing, Leavenworth, Linwood and Tonganoxie.

The libraries previously partnered with the World War I Museum and others for a discussion about the pandemic of 1918 and what parallels could be drawn to the current COVID-19 pandemic.