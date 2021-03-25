McLouth USD 342 has released its academic lists for the third quarter.

To be named to the Principal’s Honor Roll, students must carry a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher. Gold list members must have a GPA from 3.5-3.99, while Purple list members must carry a GPA of 3.0-3.49.

PRINCIPAL'S HONOR ROLL

Eighth grade

Makade Daniels, Dani Lee and Lucy Zachariah.

Seventh grade

Braden Blowers, Charley Coffin and Addison Smith.

Sixth grade

Amora Cheek, Eloise David, Gracie Gallagher, Ace Gill, Rex Heffley, Brooklyn Mahon and Eliza Troyer-Partridge.

GOLD HONOR ROLL

Eighth grade

Jerrick Chenhall, Wyatt Enright, Gage Fields, Judd Holwick, Calleigh McColley, Abby Patz, Rose Rousselo, Piper Sheeley, Bailey Wiehe and MacKenzie Zachariah.

Seventh grade

Trinity Dale, Elijah Gould, Alex Null, Landen Olson and Hallie Wright.

Sixth grade

Trevor Carleton, Gage Coit, Keegan Cole, Taylor Edmonds, Colten Jansen, Wyatt Karmann, Holley Kosanke, Sophie Little, Justin Patz, Gabriella Peerson-Ouijas, Felicity Speidel and Peyton Wyatt.

PURPLE HONOR ROLL

Eighth grade

Carter Cummins, Connor Darley, Cooper Kasson, Lilly Mahon, Kamrin McCowan, Lilly Null, Uchenna Orji, Noah Shanks and Henry Wahl.

Seventh grade

Alexis Barnes, Gavin Cloyd, Mya Folsom and Ali Null.

Sixth grade

Zeke Cole, Trenton Cote, Kharisma Dlugopolski, Brayden Durkes, Brayden Fraser, Xander Griffin, Coltin Harsh, Emma Lasher, Nolan Perry, Jaxson Plake, Donna Schupp, Elliott Skaggs, Trinity Stoutenburg, Blake Sullivan and Haedyn Will.