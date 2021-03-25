Tonganoxie High softball will have to wait a little longer to open the 2021 season.

Recent rains have forced cancellation of Thursday's doubleheader against Turner at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Weather permitting, Tonganoxie's season now will start on the road.

THS now is set to open the season next week with a Frontier League clash at Spring Hill. The doubleheader is set to start at 4:30 p.m. April 1 at SHHS.

THS baseball's home opener Tuesday against Eudora also was postponed due to field conditions.

On Thursday, THS junior varsity baseball at Jeff West also was postponed. THS varsity baseball now hopes to get the season started Friday with a home doubleheader against Jeff West starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.