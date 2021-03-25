Tonganoxie High girls soccer ushered in a new era with a victory Tuesday.

THS defeated Atchison, 4-1, at Beatty Field in the season opener.

It also marked the first win for Michael Barnes, who was named the new girls soccer coach back in January. He also will take over the boys program in the fall.

Tonganoxie continues the season with a 6 p.m. match Thursday at Spring Hill.