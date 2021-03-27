Here’s a look at Tonganoxie High schedules for the 2020-21 spring sports season.

THS baseball and softball home games take place at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, while the THS girls soccer team plays home matches at Beatty Field. Home track meets also take place at the Beatty Field Sports complex.

Home events are open to the public, though various COVID-19 pandemic regulations are required, such as wearing masks in certain instances while attending Tonganoxie USD 464 contests and events. More about the requirements can be read at tongienation.org.

Tonganoxie baseball

March 23 EUDORA, PPD

March 26 JEFF WEST W, 10-0; W, 9-2 (2-0, 0-0)

April 6 at Piper

April 8 at Fort Scott

April 13 at Paola

April 16 at Louisburg

April 20 BASEHOR-LINWOOD

April 22 SPRING HILL

April 27 at Baldwin

@-April 29 Bonner Springs

tournament (Field of Legends)

@-April 30 Bonner Springs

tournament (Field of Legends)

@-May 1 Bonner Springs

tournament (Field of Legends)

May 4 OTTAWA

May 10 at Turner

May 12 ATCHISON

@-Field of Legends previously was known as CommunityAmerica Ballpark and is home to the Kansas City Monarchs, formerly known as the Kansas City T-Bones

Tonganoxie boys golf

April 5 at Piper Invitational

April 6 at Wamego

April 6 at Jeff West (Meriden)

April 22 at Spring Hill

April 26 at Falcon Lakes (Basehor)

April 27 at Jeff West (Meriden)

May 6 at Junction City (Milford)

May 6 at Perry-Lecompton (Perry Golf Course)

Tonganoxie girls soccer

March 23 ATCHISON W, 4-1 (1-0, 0-0)

March 25 at Spring Hill L, 6-0 (1-1, 0-1)

March 30 LEAVENWORTH

April 1 at Louisburg

April 6 at Hayden

April 8 at Eudora

April 12 JC HARMON

April 15 BONNER SPRINGS

April 22 at Piper

April 27 at Heritage Christian

April 29 at Ottawa

April 30 MARANATHA ACADEMY

May 4 EUDORA

May 6 BALDWIN

May 11 WASHINGTON

May 13 at Kansas City Christian

Tonganoxie softball

March 25 TURNER (2)

April 1 SPRING HILL (2)

April 6 at Piper (2)

April 8 at Eudora

April 13 at Paola (2)

April 15 at Louisburg

April 20 BONNER SPRINGS (2)

April 27 at Baldwin (2)

May 4 OTTAWA (2)

May 6 at Bishop Ward

May 10 JEFF WEST (2)

Tonganoxie track

March 26 at Lawrence Free State

April 1 at Junction City

April 9 at Basehor-Linwood

April 13 TONGANOXIE

INVITATIONAL

April 22 at Eudora

April 30 at De Soto

May 7 at Wellsville

May 14 at Frontier League Meet (Baldwin’s Liston Stdm.)