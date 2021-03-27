The sun was out and the bats were hot Friday for the Tonganoxie High baseball game in the Chieftains' first competition in nearly two years.

THS won Game 1, 10-0, in five innings and then followed that showing with a 9-2 victory in Game 2.

Tonganoxie earned the shutout and the nabbed the shortened-game victory thanks to the mercy rule. Games are official if a team leads by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

Tonganoxie then pulled away in Game 2 for a 9-2 victory.

THS moved to 2-0 with the sweep of the Tigers.

Friday's games marked the first competition for Tonganoxie since May 23, 2019.

THS put together a big rally in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game that day at Maize, but fell, 6-5, to eventual state champ Nickerson. That game actually started a few days earlier, but heavy rain and subsequent field conditions forced a venue move from Salina to Maize.

This year's season was supposed to start Tuesday, but a soggy field postponed that game. The area had more rainfall after Tuesday, but sunny skies Friday helped make the doubleheader a reality.

Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled the 2020 season in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonganoxie is coming off two consecutive state appearances, including a third-place finish in 2018.