Tonganoxie High girls soccer ushered in a new era with a victory March 23.

THS defeated Atchison, 4-1, at Beatty Field in the season opener.

It also marked the first win for Michael Barnes, who was named the new girls soccer coach back in January. He also will take over the boys program in the fall.

Tonganoxie continued its season Thursday with the Frontier League opener at Spring Hill.

The Broncos proved to be too much for the Chieftains, as SHHS earned the shutout, 6-0.

THS also was in action Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline. Tonganoxie played United Kansas Conference foe Leavenworth Tuesday. THS continues the season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Louisburg. It will be the first of three road matches for the Chieftains, as they are in Topeka for a 4 p.m. match next Tuesday against Hayden and then play again on the road April 8 with a 6 p.m. match at Eudora.

THS is back home April 12 against JC Harmon for a 6:15 p.m. match at Beatty Field.