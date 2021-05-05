This week’s Leavenworth County Health Department vaccination clinic will be open into the evening today in Leavenworth.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 18 and older in all phases of the Kansas Vaccination Plan. People are not required to be Leavenworth County residents to take advantage of the clinic, which will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today at Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade St. in Leavenworth.

The clinic is for first doses and scheduled second doses.

Two vaccines, the two-shot Moderna doses and the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccination, will be offered.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be approved for people 18 and older.

LCHD statistics released Monday show that 30,799 doses have been administered so far. Of those total doses, 15,515 have been first doses and second doses 15,284.

The health department has been offering the open clinic weekly during the last few weeks.