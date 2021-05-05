Tonganoxie Days will be moving to September.

City Council members approved Monday $7,500 for the festival, which will be Sept. 18 this year on Fourth Street.

Tonganoxie Business Association will be organizing this year’s event. TBA board members Monica Gee and Tammie McCutchen were on hand for Monday’s meeting. Gee told the council carnival games were being planned for the event, as well as band performances, a street dance and vendors. A flea market also is in the works.

Tonganoxie Days, which started roughly 30 years ago, has taken place in June, but is moving to September. The Sunflower Stroll has been an event that has taken place in recent years in September when visitors were traveling to the area to take in the Grinter Farms sunflower fields a few miles south of Tonganoxie. Instead of two festivals, there will be one. Though not part of the festivals, the Guns and Hoses game between Tonganoxie police and firefighters will take place Sept. 11.

at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. A slow-pitch softball tournament also is in the works, according to Brad Eccles, assistant director for the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission.

The council also earmarked $2,500 for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting event in December.

There will be a different event in June now, as the Tonganoxie Arts Council is partnering with Tonganoxie Public Library to sponsor the Tails and Tales children’s storytelling festival and summer reading program kickoff June 5.