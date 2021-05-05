Tonganoxie High baseball picked up a victory this past week.

THS won, 13-3, at Baldwin/Bishop Seabury and improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in Frontier League play.

THS was at home Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline against Ottawa and is home again Thursday against Eudora.

They then have a makeup game Friday at Fort Scott and are in Kansas City, Kan., on Monday to take on Turner.

The regular season wraps up Wednesday, May 12, with a home game against Atchison.