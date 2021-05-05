The Tonganoxie High forensics team finished the season as one of the top teams in Class 4A and was just a few points away from a state title.

THS placed third in 4A on Saturday in a virtual event.

Tonganoxie scored 301 points, just two points behind runner-up Bishop Miege and six points behind state champion McPherson.

THS advanced 11 to the semifinals and still had nine competing in the finals (Top 6 in each event.

“I’m very proud of our team. We had a tremendous semifinal and advanced more into finals than any other team,” said THS coach Steve Harrell. “We eclipsed Paola in the finals and almost caught the top two.”

State placers this year were: Joseph Fletcher, sixth in poetry; Joseph Fletcher and Caden Phillips, fourth in duet; Caden Phillips, third in humorous solo; Jacob Howell, fifth in impromptu and 10th in informative; Monika Hoffman, third in impromptu; Emilie Crowley, second in poetry and second in prose; Heather Wombwell and Katherine Wombwell, fifth in duet; Dajarrio White, 19th in poetry; Abby Vick, 13th in informative and 14th in serious solo; Clara Altenhofen, fourth in oration and 10th in impromptu; Samuel Spiker, 14th in informative; and Logan Cox, 19th in prose.

Students placing at festival were: Josey Bartlett, 2 rating in serious solo; Cora Lanza, 1 rating in serious solo; and Jackson Lynn, 1 rating in impromptu.

Tonganoxie finished 18 points ahead of defending state champion Paola (2019), which scored 283. Pratt placed fifth (231), Hayden sixth (220), Fort Scott seventh (216), El Dorado eighth (204), Mulvane ninth (203) and Buhler 10th (190).

McPherson won its first state title since 2003 and eighth overall.

MHS won three straight 5A titles from 2001-03, back-to-back in 1998 and 1999 and in 1995 and 1996.

THS has won three state titles, in 2003, 2005 and 2008.