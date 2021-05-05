Tonganoxie had back-to-back matches during a hectic stretch this past week, but the Chieftains fought hard, drawing a tie in the process.

Tonganoxie fell, 3-0, April 27 at Olathe Christian, but bounced back and went into double overtime before tying Ottawa on Thursday, 3-3. THS had to turn around and play Friday at home against Maranatha Christian Academy. THS trailed, 1-0, at halftime, but the Eagles eventually pulled away for the 4-1 victory.

THS coach Michael Barnes said he was encouraged with his team’s grit, especially because Tonganoxie played 100 minutes of soccer in two days — 60 minutes with regulation and two overtimes Thursday and then 40 more minutes on the warmest day of the season Friday against MCA.

Senior Katherine Wombwell scored all three goals Thursday against the Cyclones and scored Tonganoxie’s lone goal Friday against Maranatha with about four minutes left in the match.

Barnes appreciated the team’s determination and also was encouraged for the future.

He noted Friday that a good number of freshmen and sophomores got valuable varsity time against MCA.

“It’s another good positive for the future of the program,” Barnes said.

THS entered this week at 1-9-1 as it finishes up the regular season at home.

The Chieftains played Eudora on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline and then are at home again Thursday with a 6:15 p.m. match against Baldwin.

The final regular season match is at 6 p.m. this coming Tuesday against the Washington Wildcats.