Archive for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Tonganoxie High golfers nab 3rd at Ottawa

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

May 5, 2021

Tonganoxie High boys golfers placed third Monday at the Ottawa Country Club.

THS shot a season-best 346 on its way to a third-place finish.

Andrew Willson led Chieftain golfers with a 76 and took second overall individually.

Shooting career low scores and tying for 10th place were Remi Baldock and Colton Brusven with 87.

The final counting score was Noah Skelley with a 96.

Other participants in the round were Dajarrio White and Gabe Seba.

Ottawa won its home invite with a 327 team score, while Anderson County also finished just ahead of Tonganoxie with a 344.

THS was back in action Tuesday at a Jeff West meet, but results weren’t available in time for The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie will have golfers competing again Thursday at both Junction City and Perry-Lecompton.

Tonganoxie will compete May 17 in a Class 4A regional at the Wamego Country Club. Regionals start at 9 a.m. and other teams assigned to the regional are Baldwin, Clay Center, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment