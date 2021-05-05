Tonganoxie High boys golfers placed third Monday at the Ottawa Country Club.

THS shot a season-best 346 on its way to a third-place finish.

Andrew Willson led Chieftain golfers with a 76 and took second overall individually.

Shooting career low scores and tying for 10th place were Remi Baldock and Colton Brusven with 87.

The final counting score was Noah Skelley with a 96.

Other participants in the round were Dajarrio White and Gabe Seba.

Ottawa won its home invite with a 327 team score, while Anderson County also finished just ahead of Tonganoxie with a 344.

THS was back in action Tuesday at a Jeff West meet, but results weren’t available in time for The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie will have golfers competing again Thursday at both Junction City and Perry-Lecompton.

Tonganoxie will compete May 17 in a Class 4A regional at the Wamego Country Club. Regionals start at 9 a.m. and other teams assigned to the regional are Baldwin, Clay Center, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.