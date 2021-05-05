Tonganoxie High softball picked up a Frontier League victory Tuesday.

THS defeated Baldwin, 4-3, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the process.

Baldwin jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but THS answered with two runs of its own in the top of the third.

Baldwin answered with two more runs in the bottom of the third, but THS scored runs in the fourth and fifth and then held on for the victory.

Kyolie Vandervoort connected for three hits in the game, while Sarah Mays had two RBI. Savannah Booker and Makinzie Wilson each had an RBI.

Sage Isaacs had two hits, while Santi Garcia, Booker and Mays had a hit each.

Mays pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on four hits. She also recorded 14 strikeouts and five walks.

In the second game, Baldwin jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Baldwin added two more runs in the third and another in the sixth for the shutout victory.

Tonganoxie had success with the bats against Baldwin in the second game, getting hits in every inning but the fifth. But the Chieftains weren’t able to string any of those singles together to produce runs.

Tonganoxie moved to 3-10 on the season after the loss. Baldwin moved to 4-9 after the doubleheader.

Early deficit sinks THS

For the second consecutive game, Tonganoxie found itself down early. Eudora jumped out to a 5-0 lead Thursday in Eudora and added three more runs in the second. Tonganoxie scored late, but eventually fell, 8-2.

THS had a doubleheader Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline against Ottawa and is on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday against Bishop Ward. Tonganoxie took a 3-11 record into this week’s competition.

The regular season concludes with a Monday doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. against Jeff West at home.

Tonganoxie 4, Baldwin 3

Tonganoxie 002 110 0 — 4 8 0

Baldwin 102 000 0 — 3 4 0

Baldwin 7, Tonganoxie 0

Tonganoxie 000 000 0 — 0 6 2

Baldwin 402 001 x — 7 8 1

Eudora 8, Tonganoxie 2

Tonganoxie 000 001 1 — 2 3 2

Eudora 530 000 x — 8 8 1